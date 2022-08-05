(CBS DETROIT) – It’s a big push to keep communities safe.
"We are providing doses of the Jynneos vaccine to Detroiters who have been exposed to Monkeypox or who suspect they have been exposed," said Detroit Health Department Director Dr. Claudia Richardson.
DHD is working on getting the word out about monkeypox.
Detroit accounts for 29% of infections in Michigan.
There are 65 known cases across the state.
Monkeypox is commonly identified by blistering lesions on the skin.
But it could take three to four weeks before symptoms appear.
“Do not share eating utensils, towels or clothing with anyone who has Monkeypox,” Richardson said.
The Detroit Department of Health and the Wayne HIV/STI clinic are sites where you can go to get help.
Additional symptoms include:
- Fever
- Chills
- Swollen lymph nodes
- Exhaustion
- Muscle aches
- Headache
- and Respiratory discomfort
