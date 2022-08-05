Huron Valley Students Will Not Be Allowed To Carry Backpacks To High School Classrooms, Officials SayStudents at Lakeland and Milford high schools will not be able to carry their backpacks and large bags to class this year.

Michigan Prosecutors Say Ethan Crumbley's Parents Exposed Him To Chaotic Home LifeMichigan prosecutors say the parents of accused Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley exposed him to years of "chaotic, toxic conflict," and that they left him in an unstable home often with little supervision, creating a pathway to violence.

Test Results Found 'Low Presence' Of Chemical That Spilled Into Huron RiverOn Friday, water samples from the Hubbell pond area in Milford showed a low presence of the chemical hexavalent chromium.

Monkeypox Vaccines Available For Detroit ResidentsThe Detroit Department of Health and the Wayne HIV/STI clinic are sites where you can go to get help.

Names Of 2 Men Killed In South Haven Plane Crash ReleasedThe men have been identified as 70-year-old plane owner Douglas Golike of Lawton and 70-year-old flight instructor David Peahl of Wayland, the South Haven Police Department said.

US Agency Investigates After Crashes Involving Teslas Killed 2 MotorcyclistsTwo crashes involving Teslas apparently running on Autopilot are drawing scrutiny from federal regulators and point to a potential new hazard on U.S. freeways: The partially automated vehicles may not stop for motorcycles.