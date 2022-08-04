  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:bank robbery, Detroit, possible bomb threat

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery.

Police are searching for a suspect connected to a bank robbery in Detroit. | Detroit Police Department

READ MORE: Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder

The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29.

Police say the suspect walked into the bank and had a note announcing the robbery, stating he was armed with a bomb.

READ MORE: Takata Air Bag Claims Another Driver's Life, 19th US Death

After that, the suspect showed the victims a black, cylinder-shaped device that looked like a bomb.

According to police, the victims gave the suspect money, and he left the bank walking west on W. 7 Mile from Telegraph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-Speak-Up and leave an anonymous tip.

MORE NEWS: Biden Administration Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health Emergency

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.