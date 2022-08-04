Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Bank RobberyPolice say the suspect walked into the bank and had a note announcing the robbery, stating he was armed with a bomb.

Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With MurderA Detroit man accused of killing another man after hitting him with his car last month was arrested in Southfield and now faces a murder charge.

Takata Air Bag Claims Another Driver's Life, 19th US DeathThe death toll from exploding air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. has risen to 19 in the U.S. and 28 worldwide.

Biden Administration Declares Monkeypox Outbreak A Public Health EmergencySince the first US monkeypox case was identified in mid-May, more than 6,600 probable or confirmed cases have been detected in the United States. Cases have been identified in every state except Montana and Wyoming.

A 'Daunting' Job: Detroit Police Comb Landfill For Zion Foster's BodyFor more than two months, police have been searching for the remains of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old who disappeared in January. Investigators say her body was placed in a dumpster, which was emptied into a garbage truck for a journey to a landfill in Macomb County.

I-94 Rest Area In Belleville Closing For Repairs Aug. 4-5The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the rest area on I-94 in Belleville will be closed Aug. 4 -5 so crews can make necessary building and parking lot repairs.