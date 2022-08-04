(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted in a bank robbery.
The incident happened at about 11:45 a.m. on Friday, July 29.
Police say the suspect walked into the bank and had a note announcing the robbery, stating he was armed with a bomb.
After that, the suspect showed the victims a black, cylinder-shaped device that looked like a bomb.
According to police, the victims gave the suspect money, and he left the bank walking west on W. 7 Mile from Telegraph.
According to police, the victims gave the suspect money, and he left the bank walking west on W. 7 Mile from Telegraph.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-5840 or 1-800-Speak-Up and leave an anonymous tip.
