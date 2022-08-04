(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the rest area on I-94 in Belleville will be closed Aug. 4 -5.
The rest area is located on I-94, west of I-275.READ MORE: Police Seek Suspect In Detroit Bank Robbery
It will be closed so crews can make necessary building and parking lot repairs.READ MORE: Detroit Man Arrested In Fatal Hit-And-Run Charged With Murder
The closure will take place from 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4, to 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5.
MORE NEWS: Takata Air Bag Claims Another Driver's Life, 19th US Death
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.