(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan will join Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin for an electric vehicle road trip.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the collaboration with Govs. Eric Holcomb (Indiana), JB Pritzker (Illinois) and Tony Evers (Wisconsin) for the Lake Michigan EV Circuit Tour.
“Michigan is proud to lead the Lake Michigan Electric Vehicle Circuit Tour, a partnership between fellow Midwestern states to grow our economy, create more good-paying jobs, and lead the future of mobility and electrification,” Whitmer said in a statement.
Officials say the "electric Route 66" tour will be a network of EV chargers over 1,100 miles of drivable shoreline along the lake.
State officials say the chargers will be located in key coastal communities at lighthouses, state parks, breweries, vineyards, restaurants and other small businesses. They will also mesh with existing charging networks at large entertainment centers along the route in Chicago, Milwaukee and Green Bay.
"The circuit will allow travelers to experience Lake Michigan and visit countless communities in and around the route. I am so proud that we came together to forge this bipartisan agreement. Let's keep Michigan—and the Midwest—moving forward," Whitmer said.
