(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight Thursday morning on Littlefield Street near West Chicago.

Cmdr. Michael Chambers said the child was playing with her cousin in a closet when she shot herself with an assault-style rifle.

Chambers said the gun was found blocks away from the home.

“It’s an unfortunate incident,” he said.

Police are now questioning the girl’s mother and others about the shooting.

“There’s a number of different family members that we’ve been talking to and we’re just trying to ascertain all the facts and we’re going to make a determination as to whether someone should be charged,” Chambers said.

Police said investigators are also working to find out who owned the gun.

The incident is the second accidental shooting in the city involving a child in almost as many weeks

On July 19, a 13-year-old boy shot and killed his 12-year-old cousin after they also were playing with a gun.

Chambers said this is a heartbreaking reminder for parents to lock up their guns

“There’s just too many incidents where children get a hold of these and unfortunately they’re getting shot,” he said.

The 3-year-old is recovering but is still considered to be in serious condition, Chambers said.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.