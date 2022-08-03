(CBS DETROIT) – Two men have died in a plane crash near South Haven after being reported missing Tuesday night.

The plane was located by Michigan State Police aviation in the morning on Wednesday, Aug. 3.

It was found about one mile north of the South Haven Regional Airport.

According to police, both occupants are believed to be two 70-year-old men.

In addition to this, they say one of the men was the owner of the plane and from the Lawton area, and the other was his instructor, from the Wayland area.

The instructor was certifying the owner to be able to fly the plane.

The South Haven Police Department was made aware of the crash on Tuesday night at about 11:30 p.m. after the Federal Aviation Administration reported that the plane had left the South Haven Regional airport in the morning and hadn’t contacted anyone since.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the situation.

No further information has been given at this time.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.