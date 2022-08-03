Suspect In Highland Park Parade Shooting Pleads Not Guilty To More Than 100 ChargesThe accused gunman in the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to more than 100 felony charges.

Detroit Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Gun During Foot Chase, Authorities SayDetroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer.

Attorney Ven Johnson Files Motion To Name Security Guard As New Defendant To Oxford High School Shooting LawsuitVen Johnson Law announced it wants to add the name of a new defendant to the state lawsuit in the Oxford High School shooting after reviewing video footage from the time of the shooting.

Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges.

Michigan GOP Canceled Election Watch Party In Lansing Due To ThreatThe Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party's headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down.

Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, Who Voted To Impeach Trump, Loses PrimaryMichigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats.