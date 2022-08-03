Latest Update
Michigan SOS Predicts One-Third Of Voters To Show Up In Person
So far, 1.3 million voted absentee for the 2022 Primary.
Michigan Reports 20,173 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
SOS Confirms 2022 Election Security
The state's chief election officer says bad actors at polls will be removed or arrested.
The Mission of Dutton Farm
Changing The Future of Possibilities For People With Disabilities
Sleep Demons - Mysteries Decoded
U.S. Navy veteran turned private investigator Jennifer Marshall and paranormal investigator Ali Houmani investigate whether our dreams can kill…or if something more sinister is at work.
The Wicked Man - Wellington Paranormal
When a not-so-young “girl” goes missing, Officers O’Leary and Minogue search for her on the mysterious Sales Island run by a strange, goat-worshipping cult.
Suspect In Highland Park Parade Shooting Pleads Not Guilty To More Than 100 Charges
The accused gunman in the mass shooting at the July 4th parade in Highland Park pleaded not guilty Wednesday to more than 100 felony charges.
Detroit Police Officer Shoots Man Armed With Gun During Foot Chase, Authorities Say
Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer.
Attorney Ven Johnson Files Motion To Name Security Guard As New Defendant To Oxford High School Shooting Lawsuit
Ven Johnson Law announced it wants to add the name of a new defendant to the state lawsuit in the Oxford High School shooting after reviewing video footage from the time of the shooting.
Man Charged In Detroit Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 6
A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges.
Michigan GOP Canceled Election Watch Party In Lansing Due To Threat
The Michigan Republican Party said it canceled a Tuesday evening primary watch party in Lansing after a man came to the party's headquarters and threatened to shoot up the building and burn it down.
Michigan GOP Rep. Peter Meijer, Who Voted To Impeach Trump, Loses Primary
Michigan Republican Rep. Peter Meijer lost Tuesday to a primary challenger backed by former President Donald Trump as he and two other Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Trump fought to hang onto their seats.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival
The City of Hamtramck comes alive with art, culture, and music via the Hamtramck Music Festival, featuring 200 bands playing 24 venues and restaurants.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Dally In The Alley
Dally in the Alley is the go-to event of the summer to discover your new favorite local headliner or underground group. Get into the spirit with this week's Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Pig & Whiskey 2019
Pig & Whiskey Festival encapsulates a Michigan summer in one weekend. We’ve curated a schedule with an eclectic mix of bands that pairs well with any kind of BBQ, brew, or whiskey that you choose to enjoy alongside the music.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival 2019!
It's that time of year again! We’ve selected an eclectic mix of can’t-miss bands playing this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival for this week's Detroit Proud Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Guest DJ - VAZUM Frontman Zach Pliska!
This week, we have a special Guest DJ-ed playlist, curated by VAZUM frontman Zach Pliska! Zach put his own spin on our Detroit Proud Playlist this week - check out his picks below!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3
The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP's efforts in the battleground state.
1 day ago
Michigan Matters: Judge Mathis and Politics
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks to Judge Greg Mathis about his inspiring career and beloved hometown of Detroit. Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Consultant Susy Avery & Democratic strategist Mark Brewer talk about Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary.
3 days ago
Science of Weather: Golf ball in flight
Learn how the atmosphere affects a golf ball in its flight toward the pin.
7 days ago
Community Connect: Crafting Detroit's Culinary
On this week's Community Connect, we hear the recipes behind Detroit’s culinary food scene as we learn the key ingredients to their success.
4 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Living Arts
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations providing accessibility to the arts. Making a difference in the lives of children – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
11 days ago
Community Connect Segments - YouthWorks-Detroit
On this week's Community Connect – From the Riverwalk to the neighborhoods - we see what Summer has in store for Detroit - Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
18 days ago
