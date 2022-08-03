(CBS DETROIT) — A Detroit man accused of firing shots over a parking dispute, killing two people and injuring six others, is facing 20 charges.
Prosecutors charged Winston Kirtley Jr., 36, with two counts of first-degree murder, six counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of discharge at a building, and 10 counts of felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.
He was arraigned on Wednesday in 36th District Court and remanded to jail.
At about 2:44 a.m. on July 31, Detroit police were called for a reported shooting in the 11600 block of Coyle Street, where they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Police say Kirtley, who lived across the street from where the group was attending a party, allegedly fired shots after he became upset about his driveway being blocked.
Authorities say 39-year-old Toyake Thirkeild and 38-year-old Andre Williams were killed in the shooting. Six other people, ranging in ages 19 and 40, were injured.
“I have always known that at times the most trivial events can cause the heaviest damage. The alleged motive here is way beyond the pale and has now changed lives forever,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement. “It is clear and has been clear for some time that absolutely nothing is sacred when it comes to gun violence these days. It is also apparent that there is little political will to control the mechanisms behind it.”
A probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 18 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Aug. 25.
