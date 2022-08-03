(CBS DETROIT) — Detroit police say a man who pulled out a gun during a foot chase Tuesday night is in critical condition after he was shot by an officer.
The shooting happened at about 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2 in the area of Annabelle Street near Downing Street. Authorities say officers were in the area on "proactive patrol" after a 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting on Tuesday morning.
Police say the man is a known gang member. No other injuries were reported.
Detroit Police Chief James White says officers attempted to stop the man, who then flees, prompting a foot chase.
“As the officers got to the other side of the fence, the suspect turned and produced a handgun. Officers feared for their life, one officer fired three shots, all three shots took effect,” White said in a news conference. “Officers attempted to treat the suspect, to give first aid, then the suspect was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.”
Authorities say Michigan State Police will be investigating the incident.
Authorities say Michigan State Police will be investigating the incident.

MSP Lt. Mike Shaw says findings will be turned over to prosecutors after the investigation.
