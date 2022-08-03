(CBS DETROIT) – The Costick Center in Farmington Hills is opening to the public as a cooling center as possible power outages and high temperatures are anticipated.
City officials say that all people are able to use the Costick Center as a cooling center, and they do not need to be residents of Farmington Hills to do so.READ MORE: Lions Rookie Hutchinson Earning Praise From Teammates, Coaches
The center is located at 28600 W. Eleven Mile Road (between Middlebelt and Inkster).READ MORE: Two Killed After Plane Crash Near South Haven
The cooling center will be offered for people to use on the following days and times:
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 – Friday, Aug. 5: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 6 – Sunday, Aug. 7: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
If anyone has any questions or concerns they are urged to contact 248-473-1800.MORE NEWS: Nashville Police Arrest Woman, 32, Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Oakland County Man
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.