Southfield (CW50) – Abigayle Ministries is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping pregnant women and their children equip themselves with the necessary resources to build a better future for themselves and their children.

The organization’s main focus is on its residential housing program, where they allow pregnant women to be housed under their care for a period of two years. While in the housing program, the resident is monitored while receiving educational support for healthy child development and parent-child relationships. Over this period, women are taught to become self-supporting. This is done through programs to receive education in housing, transportation (acquiring a driver’s license), and financial management.

The programs also have classes to support women through their pregnancies and after. Things such as infant care, nutrition, and doula support are provided. Babysitting support is also provided after the birth of a child. Women in the program are expected to obtain and maintain a full-time job during and after pregnancy.

The program is offered to pregnant women who are 18 years of age or older and have no other children in their care or custody.

Carolyn Faulkner, Executive Director of Abigayle Ministries, joins Lisa Germani on Community Connect to discuss the programs offered at Abigayle Ministries and why it’s important to support the pregnant women that come to their doors.

Another program that is in development at Abigayle Ministries is their Tiny Home Community. The idea is to design and build tiny homes for sustainable living of pregnant women and their children. The micro-community is currently on hold, but one day will provide a community center, training facility, family garden, and children’s playscape.

Learn more at AbigayleMinistries.org

