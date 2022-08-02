DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Major automaker Stellantis announced it is investing $99 million into three North American plants, with a large bulk of that investment going to Michigan.

According to a press release, the state is receiving $83 million, which will go to the Dundee Engine Complex to produce the new four-cylinder turbocharged engine.

The automaker says the plant, which produces the 2.4-liter I-4 Tigershark engine and 3.6-liter Pentastar Upgrade, will be retooled and become the final assembly location for the next-generation engine, which will power two future North American hybrid-electric vehicles (HEV).

“Today’s $83 million investment from Stellantis at the Dundee Engine Complex is a win for our auto workers and will help us secure the future of hybrid and electric vehicle manufacturing right here in Michigan,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement.

The remaining funding is allocated to the Kokomo Casting Plant in Indiana and the Etobicoke Casting Plant in Toronto, Canada.

Production of the new engine is expected to begin in early 2025 and will be the first HEV engine for the company in the region.

Officials say production of the Pentastar Upgrade will continue at the complex. The Tigershark engine will build out in the first quarter of 2023.

“We will build on our auto industry leadership, creating jobs and ushering in a sustainable transportation future by leveraging our innovation and talent. We appreciate our long-standing and continued partnership with Stellantis,” Whitmer said.

“Together, we will build on investments like today’s at the Dundee Engine Complex and the historic investment in 2019 to bring the first auto assembly plant to Detroit in 30 years. Let’s stay focused on growing our economy, building on our rich automotive legacy, and creating good-paying, high-skill jobs for Michiganders in every region of our state.”

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.