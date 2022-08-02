(CBS DETROIT) – The body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair.

The body of 49-year-old James Hauff was located by the Macomb County Dive Team on Tuesday, Aug. 2.

At about 7:50 p.m. on Aug. 1, the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office received reports of a boater who saw two dogs swimming approximately 300 yards from a 17′ aluminum fishing boat near the Black Creek.

The caller said the boat was unoccupied, but there was music playing from it and there were personal items on the boat.

The Macomb County Marine Division, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, a helicopter, a drone, and the Metro Parks police searched the area.

In addition to this, officials contacted the family of the boat’s registered owner, who said the owner, Hauff, had been out on the boat with both of his dogs.

The county’s dive team recovered his body about a half mile outside the Black Creek in about eight feet of water.

Officials say that Hauff was not wearing a life jacket and it is unknown how he entered the water.

No further information has been given at this time.

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.