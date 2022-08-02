Latest Update
Michigan Reports 20,173 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
SOS Confirms 2022 Election Security
The state's chief election officer says bad actors at polls will be removed or arrested.
Elliott-Larsen Act Extended For LGBTQ Protections
The Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination against religion, race, marital status and other civil liberties and now sexual orientation.
The Mission of Dutton Farm
Changing The Future of Possibilities For People With Disabilities
Girl…You’ll Be A Woman, Soon - Superman & Lois
Lana, Kyle, and Sarah prepare for Sarah’s quinceañera, but things don’t end up going as smoothly as they had hoped.
… And the Cost of Forgiveness - Tom Swift
Only hours are left before Tom must launch the rescue drone to save his father from outer space.
Police: Body Of Man Who Drowned In Lake St. Clair Recovered
The body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair.
Shooting In Detroit That Left 2 People Dead, 6 Injured Started After Parking Dispute, Police Say
Two people were killed and six were injured while attending a birthday party at a Detroit home early Sunday after a man upset over a parking dispute allegedly opened fire on the group, police said.
Detroit Police: 2-Year-Old Girl, Another Bystander Injured In Shooting
A 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Detroit.
How To Follow Tuesday's Primary Elections
Summer break is over. With fewer than 100 days until the general election, the final rounds of 2022 midterms primaries will come fast and furious over the next six weeks, beginning with a busy Tuesday featuring key contests around the country.
Archdiocese Of Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Accused In Lawsuit Of Abusing Child Decades Ago
A former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival
The City of Hamtramck comes alive with art, culture, and music via the Hamtramck Music Festival, featuring 200 bands playing 24 venues and restaurants.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Dally In The Alley
Dally in the Alley is the go-to event of the summer to discover your new favorite local headliner or underground group. Get into the spirit with this week's Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Pig & Whiskey 2019
Pig & Whiskey Festival encapsulates a Michigan summer in one weekend. We’ve curated a schedule with an eclectic mix of bands that pairs well with any kind of BBQ, brew, or whiskey that you choose to enjoy alongside the music.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival 2019!
It's that time of year again! We’ve selected an eclectic mix of can’t-miss bands playing this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival for this week's Detroit Proud Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Guest DJ - VAZUM Frontman Zach Pliska!
This week, we have a special Guest DJ-ed playlist, curated by VAZUM frontman Zach Pliska! Zach put his own spin on our Detroit Proud Playlist this week - check out his picks below!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3
The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!
In Michigan, GOP Discord Threatens Effort To Oust Gov. Whitmer
Several little-known Michigan conservatives are vying Tuesday for the Republican nomination to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as infighting over the 2020 election has split the party and threatens to hobble the GOP's efforts in the battleground state.
7 hours ago
Michigan Matters: Judge Mathis and Politics
Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain talks to Judge Greg Mathis about his inspiring career and beloved hometown of Detroit. Then the roundtable of Rochester Hills Mayor Bryan Barnett, Consultant Susy Avery & Democratic strategist Mark Brewer talk about Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary.
2 days ago
Science of Weather: Golf ball in flight
Learn how the atmosphere affects a golf ball in its flight toward the pin.
6 days ago
Community Connect: Crafting Detroit's Culinary
On this week's Community Connect, we hear the recipes behind Detroit’s culinary food scene as we learn the key ingredients to their success.
3 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Living Arts
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations providing accessibility to the arts. Making a difference in the lives of children – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
10 days ago
Community Connect Segments - YouthWorks-Detroit
On this week's Community Connect – From the Riverwalk to the neighborhoods - we see what Summer has in store for Detroit - Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
17 days ago
Nancy Pelosi Lands In Taiwan Amid High-Pressure Standoff With China
August 2, 2022 at 11:10 am
