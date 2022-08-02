(CNN) — It’s primary election day in Arizona, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri and Washington.

Among the key races are GOP Senate contests in Arizona and Missouri and a member vs. member Democratic House primary in Michigan. Tuesday will once again test Donald Trump‘s influence on the GOP, as the former President has weighed in on several races for US Senate, governor, secretary of state and the US House, including endorsing challengers to three House Republicans who voted to impeach him last year.

Here’s everything you need to know:

There are a number of high-profile races in Arizona, where Republicans will pick their nominee to take on Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, who is seeking a first full term. The Grand Canyon state is also holding competitive races for statewide offices, including governor and secretary of state, for which the GOP primaries have become proxy fights between Trump and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey over the future of the party.

In Kansas, the issue of abortion comes up before voters for the first time since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Kansans will vote on an amendment to remove the right to abortion from the state Constitution, and a win for the “yes” vote would clear the way for the Republican legislature to pass new restrictions or a ban on abortion. Meanwhile, vulnerable Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly is seeking a second term, and former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach is eyeing a third straight comeback attempt, this time running for state attorney general after losing bids for governor and US Senate the previous two cycles.

In Michigan, Republicans will pick their nominee to face Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination. In the state’s 3rd Congressional District, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, who voted to impeach Trump after the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, faces a challenger backed by the former President. And in the state’s 11th district, Reps. Andy Levin and Haley Stevens are both vying for the Democratic nomination in a post-redistricting primary that has become a key battleground in the party’s evolving rift over Israel and the overlapping debate about Democrats’ broader ideological direction.

In Missouri, the race for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat has attracted a crowded Republican field, including controversial former Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned from the governorship in 2018 after allegations of sexual and other misconduct, and Republicans have expressed concern that the seat could be in play with Greitens as the nominee.

And in Washington, where candidates of all parties run on the same ballot with the top-two finishers advancing to the general election, Democratic Sen. Patty Murray is running for a sixth term while Republican Reps. Jaime Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse, who both voted to impeach Trump, face Trump-backed opponents, among others, in their open primaries in the 3rd and 4th Districts, respectively.

How to follow CNN’s election coverage

You can follow along with results on CNN.com and with our live updates. CNN’s decision desk will be monitoring results and will make projections accordingly.

What time do polls close?

In Missouri, polls close at 8 p.m. ET. Mail-in ballots must be received by close of polls.

In Kansas, polls close at 8 or 9 p.m. ET, depending on time zone. Mail-in ballots must be received by the close of business on August 5.

In Michigan, polls close at 8 or 9 p.m. ET, depending on time zone. Mail-in ballots must be received by the close of polls.

In Arizona, polls close at 9 or 10 p.m. ET, depending on time zone. Mail-in ballots must be received by close of polls.

And in Washington, polls close at 11 p.m. ET. All registered voters receive a mail-in ballot. Ballots can be counted if they’re postmarked by election day and received by August 15.

