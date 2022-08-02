Southfield (CW50) – “Until Every Child Has A Home” – The mission of House of Providence, a data-driven intervention program that helps children in foster care find stability and build confidence as they look for a forever home.
House of Providence was founded by Jay and Maggie Dunn when they opened the first house in 2012. They have been involved in foster care throughout their entire marriage of 25 years and have adopted 7 children from foster care.
There are thousands of children in foster care waiting for a family. At House of Providence, their programs are designed to provide individualized care to these children who are just beginning to process their difficult journey. The hope is to reintegrate them into the community through a forever family.
House of Providence has two separate homes, one for boys and one for girls, that are completely remodeled and fully furnished homes. Inside these homes, the House of Providence also offers quality education through Oxford school's virtual academy.
They are also in the process of operating their own school to provide more direct, hands-on education to the children in their care.
Another expansion of their programming that is coming down the road is an equine therapy center, focused on using horses for trauma therapy. The program will be built out at the girls home.
For more information go to TheHofP.org
