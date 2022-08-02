Michigan Reports 20,173 New COVID-19 Cases, 106 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Police: Body Of Man Who Drowned In Lake St. Clair RecoveredThe body of a Harrison Township man has been recovered Tuesday after he drowned in Lake St. Clair.

Shooting In Detroit That Left 2 People Dead, 6 Injured Started After Parking Dispute, Police SayTwo people were killed and six were injured while attending a birthday party at a Detroit home early Sunday after a man upset over a parking dispute allegedly opened fire on the group, police said.

Detroit Police: 2-Year-Old Girl, Another Bystander Injured In ShootingA 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Detroit.

How To Follow Tuesday's Primary ElectionsSummer break is over. With fewer than 100 days until the general election, the final rounds of 2022 midterms primaries will come fast and furious over the next six weeks, beginning with a busy Tuesday featuring key contests around the country.

Archdiocese Of Detroit Auxiliary Bishop Accused In Lawsuit Of Abusing Child Decades AgoA former parishioner at a Massachusetts church has filed a lawsuit alleging he was sexually abused as a child more than 30 years ago by a Roman Catholic priest who is now an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Detroit.