(CBS DETROIT) — A 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Detroit.
Police say the shooting happened at about 9:20 am. on Aug. 2 in the area of Witt and Lawndale streets. A preliminary investigation revealed that occupants in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the child and 50-year-old man were shot.
Police say the child was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The 50-year-old man is reported to be in stable condition.
The shooting is under investigation.
