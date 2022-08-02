  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) — A 2-year-old girl and another bystander were injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Detroit.

Police say the shooting happened at about 9:20 am. on Aug. 2 in the area of Witt and Lawndale streets. A preliminary investigation revealed that occupants in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the child and 50-year-old man were shot.

Police say the child was grazed by a bullet and suffered minor injuries. The 50-year-old man is reported to be in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

