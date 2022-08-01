(CBS DETROIT) – Wayne State University is looking for a new leader, as the school’s president, M. Roy Wilson announced that he’ll be stepping down.
In a letter to the Wayne State community, Wilson wrote that he believes the time is right for a “leadership transition”.
Wilson became the university's 12th president in 2013.
“Wayne State today is strong and has a promising future,” Wilson said. “Together we have made great strides and I am proud to have served this institution, and privileged to be a part of this community. Wayne State’s values and mission-aligned closely with my personal values, and I am deeply grateful that this university gave me my voice as a leader. I did not have a place that I called home when I first came here, but going forward I will always proudly call Wayne State and Detroit my home.”
He will be stepping down at the end of the upcoming school year.
Board of Governors chair Mark Gaffney says they will begin searching for a new president this upcoming fall.
