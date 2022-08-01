WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
CULT OF PERSONALITY – When a not-so-young "girl" goes missing, Officers O'Leary (Karen O'Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue) search for her on the mysterious Sales Island run by a strange, goat-worshipping cult.
Also starring Maaka Pohatu.
Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Rosie Howells (#402).
Jackie van Beek directed the episode written by Rosie Howells (#402).

Original airdate 8/3/22.
Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.