Filed Under:CW, In The Dark

IN THE DARK – Monday, August 1, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

TROUBLE’S BREWING – Tensions run high when Murphy’s (Perry Mattfeld) plans hit a bump in the road. Josh’s (Theodore Bhat) vendetta against Murphy grows with the help of a new friend.

Natalie Leite directed the episode written by Jason Pierre (#407).

Original airdate 08/01/2022.

Every episode of IN THE DARK will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

