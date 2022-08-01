16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-OldA 16-year-old has been charged as an adult offender in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Detroit, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Chief White To Hold Press Conference After Mass Shooting Left 1 Dead, 7 InjuredA suspect is in custody after a mass shooting left one dead and seven injured on Detroit's west side early on Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department.

SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3An SUV driven by a suspected drunken driver struck a group of bicyclists who were participating in a charity event in western Michigan, killing two men and severely injuring at least three others, authorities said.

Finau Wins Rocket Mortgage For 2nd Straight PGA Tour VictoryFinau ran away with the Rocket Mortgage Classic on Sunday at Detroit Golf Club to become the first player in three years to win consecutive PGA Tour events in the regular season. He closed with a 5-under 67 for a five-shot victory and a tournament-record 26-under 262 total.

Ferris State Prof Who Made Vulgar Video Quits, Settles For $95KA Michigan professor who was suspended in January for making a profanity-filled video to welcome students settled his legal dispute with a university by accepting $95,000 and agreeing to a three-year gag order.

Elliott-Larsen Act Extended For LGBTQ ProtectionsThe Elliott-Larsen Civil Rights Act prohibits discrimination against religion, race, marital status and other civil liberties and now sexual orientation.