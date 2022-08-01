WALKER – Thursday, August 4, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
MICKI MAKES A TOUGH DECISION ABOUT HER FUTURE – Micki (Lindsey Morgan) comes clean to Trey (Jeff Pierre) about her past and they question what it means for them in the future.READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old
After a heartbreaking talk, Micki realizes it might be time to start a new chapter.
Meanwhile, Walker (Jared Padalecki) and Liam (Keegan Allen) put their differences aside and agree to trust each other when Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza) asks them to investigate a case.READ MORE: Chief White To Hold Press Conference After Mass Shooting Left 1 Dead, 7 Injured
Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) dresses up as Santa Claus for the annual holiday party.
Steve Robin directed the episode written by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer (#206).
Original airdate 12/9/21.MORE NEWS: SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3
Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.