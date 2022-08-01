City, community leaders call weekend violence in Detroit 'unacceptable'There were more than two dozen shootings that left seven people dead across Detroit over the weekend.

SOS Confirms 2022 Election SecurityThe state's chief election officer says bad actors at polls will be removed or arrested.

Wayne State President M. Roy Wilson To Step DownWayne State University is looking for a new leader, as the school's president, M. Roy Wilson announced that he'll be stepping down.

Detroit Offers Monkeypox Vaccine To Those Who May Have Been ExposedThe city of Detroit is offering doses of the Jynneos vaccine to residents who have been exposed to the Monkeypox virus, or those who think they may have been exposed.

Michigan Court: County Prosecutors Can Enforce Abortion BanAbortion could become illegal in parts of Michigan after a state Court of Appeals panel ruled Monday that a state judge’s injunction blocking the enforcement of a pre-Roe ban does not apply to county prosecutors.

UPDATE: Bomb Threat Reported At Michigan State UniversityA bomb threat was reported at Michigan State University on Monday, Aug. 1 in what police say is related to other non-credible threats that have happened on other college and university campuses across the country.