Filed Under:CW, Wellington Paranormal

WELLINGTON PARANORMAL – Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50

SEEING DOUBLE – When Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu) brings Minogue’s (Mike Minogue)  dead doppelgänger into the station, Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue go looking for answers and come face to face with…themselves.

Tim van Dammen directed the episode written by Cori Gonzalez-Macuer (#204.).

Original airdate 8/29/2021.

Every episode of WELLINGTON PARANORMAL will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.