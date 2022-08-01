Update: The Detroit Police Department has confirmed that a second individual connected to this shooting has died.
(CBS DETROIT) – A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting left one dead and seven injured on Detroit's west side early on Sunday, according to the Detroit Police Department.
In a Facebook post, officials shared that the incident happened on Sunday at about 2:40 a.m. near Plymouth and Coyote.
Police say the suspect fired multiple rounds and struck eight people at home in the area.
According to preliminary reports, the suspect was upset with his neighbor about his driveway being blocked.
Chief James E. White was on scene this morning and he will address the mass shooting in a press conference at 1:00 p.m. on Aug. 1.
