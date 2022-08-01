(CBS DETROIT) – A bomb threat was reported at Michigan State University on Monday, Aug. 1 in what police say is related to other non-credible threats that have happened on other college and university campuses across the country.
MSU Police and Public Safety tweeted that a bomb threat was reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus.
MSU ALERT: A bomb threat has been reported at Fee Hall on the East Lansing campus. Everyone is asked to evacuate Fee Hall and report any unattended packages, suspicious activity or persons to us at 517-355-2221. 1/ pic.twitter.com/UFWMmmtFoI
— MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) August 1, 2022
Police say at about 12:30 p.m., a person reported the threat by phone and gave specific information.
Officers immediately responded and evacuated Fee Hall.
Even though police have determined that this incident is connected to non-credible events, there is an increased police presence in the area, including K9s who are searching the building.
Detectives continue to investigate the situation.
Out of an abundance caution the building will be closed for the rest of day.
If anyone sees something suspicious, they are asked to report it to police by dialing 911 or contacting MSU Police and Public Safety at 517-355-2221.
