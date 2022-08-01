DYNASTY – Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
ROOM 428 – With Liam's (Adam Huber) deadline quickly approaching, he turns to his mentor for advice, but Liam's writer's block finally seems to get the better of him.
Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works side-by-side with Nina (guest star Felisha Terrell) to promote Liam’s movie, a situation fraught with challenges.
Cristal (Daniella Alonso) believes she can be of help in a very precarious situation and takes matters into her own hands, without discussing it with Blake (Grant Show).
Amanda (Eliza Bennett) finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Adam (Sam Underwood) asks Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) for help, which culminates in surprising results.
The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#518).
Original airdate 8/5/2022.