  • WWJ-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
  • WKBD-TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMNick Cannon
    4:00 PMThe Drew Barrymore Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CW, Dynasty

DYNASTY – Friday, August 5, 2022, at 9pm on CW50

ROOM 428 – With Liam’s (Adam Huber) deadline quickly approaching, he turns to his mentor for advice, but Liam’s writer’s block finally seems to get the better of him.

READ MORE: 16-Year-Old Ryan Mcleod Charged As Adult In Fatal Shooting Of 13-Year-Old

Culhane (Robert C. Riley) works side-by-side with Nina (guest star Felisha Terrell) to promote Liam’s movie, a situation fraught with challenges.

Cristal (Daniella Alonso) believes she can be of help in a very precarious situation and takes matters into her own hands, without discussing it with Blake (Grant Show).

READ MORE: Chief White To Hold Press Conference After Mass Shooting Left 1 Dead, 7 Injured

Amanda (Eliza Bennett) finds herself stuck between a rock and a hard place. Adam (Sam Underwood) asks Fallon (Elizabeth Gillies) for help, which culminates in surprising results.

The episode was written by Katrina Cabrera Ortega and directed by Heather Tom (#518).

MORE NEWS: SUV Strikes Bicyclists On Michigan Charity Ride, Killing 2 & Injuring 3

Original airdate 8/5/2022.