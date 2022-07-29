(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights this week.
Whitmer earmarked $32 million in the budget for the “Innovate Mound Project.”
The purpose of the project is to reconstruct the road between I-696 and M-59 and add a fourth lane in each direction from 17 Mile Road to M-59.
“Since taking office, I have taken action to fix the damn roads and keep Michiganders safe as they go to work, run errands, and visit family,” said Governor Whitmer. “By rebuilding Mound Road, a key economic and travel corridor in Macomb County, we are connecting communities, families, and small businesses. By the end of 2022, over 16,000 lane miles of road and 1,200 bridges will be repaired by thousands of hardworking Michiganders. In the state that put the world on wheels, everyone deserves access to roads that get them where they need to go without blowing an axle or cracking a windshield, and I’m willing to working with anyone to get it done.”
Crews began construction for this project began in 2021 and is expected to be completed by 2024.
Officials say the repairs being done will provide Michiganders a safer and smoother commute while driving.
For more information, visit the project schedule or the traffic information center on the website.
