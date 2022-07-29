'I just want him to come home': Family searching for missing Detroit barber last seen over a week agoThe family of a missing Detroit barber is desperately searching for answers into his disappearance.

Detroit Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Pontiac Hospital Patient Turns Self InA Detroit man who is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old patient at Pontiac General Hospital has now turned himself in, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Whitmer Toured Mound Road In Sterling Heights After Providing Project With $32M In FundingGov. Gretchen Whitmer toured the repair work being done on Mound Road in Sterling Heights this week.

Birmingham Jewelry Buyer Sentenced To Prison For Committing Wire FraudA Birmingham jewelry buyer has been sentenced to 151 months in prison after pleading guilty to devising and executing a scheme to defraud a client out of $12 million.

Michigan Judge Elizabeth Gleicher In Abortion Case Denies Request To Step AsideA Michigan judge who suspended the state’s long-unenforced abortion ban in May denied a request Friday from state lawmakers seeking to disqualify her from presiding over the key abortion case.

Detroit's Mo Pop Music Festival Returns This Weekend After Two Years OffMuch like a long-anticipated new season of a TV show or the re-meeting of an old, familiar friend, Detroit’s annual Mo Pop festival makes a hopeful return this weekend at Hart Plaza (July 30-31).