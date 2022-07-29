(CBS DETROIT) – Two people have been arrested in Detroit after fleeing Michigan State Police in a Jeep that was stolen out of Farmington Hills.
On Thursday, July 28, at about 8:45 p.m. Detroit police were pursuing a stolen 2020 white Jeep Grand Cherokee and troopers attempted to stop the vehicle twice.
After that, troopers backed off, and the Trooper 2 helicopter continued to follow the vehicle.
Police say the driver and passenger of the vehicle abandoned it south on Heyden from the eastbound I-96 Service Drive.
The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and the Jeep was recovered. Troopers discovered it was stolen out of Farmington Hills.
According to police, the driver was found to have a felony stolen vehicle warrant out of the 67th District Court in Flint.
Both individuals were lodged at the Detroit Detention Center.
MSP continue to investigate this situation.
