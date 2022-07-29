The family of a missing Detroit barber is desperately searching for answers into his disappearance.

David Woodger, 46, was last seen over a week ago when he was leaving his barbershop called D. Woods on Seven Mile Road near Conley Wednesday night, according to his brother Winfred Woodger.

“I just need to know some answers,” said Woodger said.

He and the rest of the family are holding on to faith he will soon be found.

“I never experienced anything like this and I wouldn’t want anybody to go through this,” he said.

David is also a husband, father of three and a youth basketball coach. A man who is well known in his community—only adding to the mystery of his disappearance.

“I’ve never known him to have any confrontation with anyone,” Woodger said.

The family is leaving no stone unturned—searching for him themselves–and posting to social media in hopes to get any clues that will lead them to David.

They’ve also created a GoFundMe to raise money for a reward to help find him.

With each passing day—the desperation to find him grows, but Woodger says he’s staying positive and hoping for a miracle.

“I wish my brother can hear me and if you do hear me David , please find a way to contact us , make it back to us safe and sound.”

If you have any information, give Detroit Police Department a call.