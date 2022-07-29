(CNN) – The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department has a new project underway to prevent basement flooding.
The Department broke ground today on two new detention basins in Rouge Park.
The $40 million project will direct rain and snowmelt into the basins to keep it out of sewer systems.
"After three years of community engagement with the Far West Civic Association, the Friends of Rouge Park along with other stakeholders, today we begin construction of our largest stormwater project to date," said Gary Brown, DWSD director. "The stormwater improvement project in Far West Detroit is unique to our other 16 green stormwater infrastructure projects in that it redirects stormwater from an entire neighborhood into new detention basins in a city park and keeps it out of the sewer system by discharging to the Rouge River. It is transformative projects like this which will lead to operating a more climate resilient sewer system."
The water will then go directly to the Rouge River, with the goal of preventing basement floodings in homes in the area.
Water mains and lead service lines near the basins will also be upgraded.
