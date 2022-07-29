(CBS DETROIT) – A Detroit man who is accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old patient at Pontiac General Hospital has now turned himself in, according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Kevin Darcell Blanks, 56, has been charged with three counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Officials say detectives were dispatched to the hospital to investigate a report of a sexual assault that happened on July 14.
Hospital officials told police that they were made aware that Blanks had sex with a patient earlier that morning.
During the arraignment, 50th District Court Judge Cynthia Walker said the patient was incapacitated.
According to officials, Blanks was a night shift mental health technician on the psychiatric floor of the hospital, and he has since been fired.
He was arrested on Thursday, July 28, after turning himself in.
A $50,000 cash or surety bond was set for Blanks and a probable cause conference is scheduled for Aug. 9.
