(CBS DETROIT) — The Rocket Mortgage Classic is kicking off Thursday at the Detroit Golf Club.
READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Bars Automatic Life Sentences For 18-Year-Olds
Top golfers will be present, including Cam Davis, who returns as the defending champion. It is the fourth year the golf club is hosting the event.
The tournament starts at 6:45 a.m., July 28, and wraps up on Sunday.
Here is a schedule of events:
Thursday, July 28
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – First Round
- Play starts on 1st and 10th tee
Friday, July 29
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Second Round
- Play starts on 1st and 10th tee
Saturday, July 30
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Third Round
- Play starts on 1st tee
Sunday, July 31
- Rocket Mortgage Classic – Final Round
- Trophy Presentation for the Rocket Mortgage Classic on 18th Green following play
Click here for more information on the tournament.MORE NEWS: Detroit Police Search For Suspect In Non-Fatal Shooting
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.