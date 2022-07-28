Southfield (CW50) – When you hear the words “food waste” it’s not referring to bad food that is being put in the garbage. Wasted food is food that is perfectly fine to eat, but due to surpluses it gets disposed of in the garbage or down the drain.

Americans throw away 40% of the food they grow, and most of which occurs in residential homes and consumer businesses. Looking at that, it can be deduced that each individual can make a big impact on the country’s food waste problem by changing how they interact with food at home, when we shop, and when we eat at restaurants.

Make Food Not Waste is dedicated to taking food waste and bringing it into their Upcycling Kitchen, located in the Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church, where they make use of an abundant amount of edible, nutritious foods that would otherwise have gone to waste. They take in surplus produce from farms, grocery stores, and other food distributors and have four professional chefs concept and prepare meals to be distributed in the community.

Since its founding in 2017, Make Food Not Waste has distributed more than 60,000 free, upcycled meals for the community. Each week, they take in over 1,000lbs of food waste and with the help of volunteers, they transform these foods into meals that are free to the community.

Danielle Todd, Executive Director of Make Food Not Waste, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the importance of upcycling food waste, its impact on the environment, and how these meals have made a difference in the community.

Learn more at MakeFoodNotWaste.org

