(CBS DETROIT) — General Motors is launching a new tool called “EV Live.”
The free online platform connects users to an expert who can answer questions about electric vehicles.
Learning about #EV ownership, maintenance and charging is getting easier. Introducing EV LIVE: an immersive digital experience that allows you to connect with a trained EV specialist from the comfort of your home. 🏠 Discover more at: https://t.co/Oaihwxty19 pic.twitter.com/KWDuDIGB6F
— General Motors (@GM) July 25, 2022
GM officials say the tool will be a key factor in helping consumers feel more comfortable switching to an electric vehicle.
Anyone can schedule a free, live tour at evlive.gm.com.
