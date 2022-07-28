  • WWJ-TV

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a double, non-fatal shooting.

The incident happened at about 3:31 p.m. on June 13 in the 8000 block of Robinwood.

Police say the suspect robbed one of the victims and then shot them after the victims started chasing the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to detroitrewards.tv and include case number 2206130293.

 

