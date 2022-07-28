(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a double, non-fatal shooting.
The incident happened at about 3:31 p.m. on June 13 in the 8000 block of Robinwood.READ MORE: Michigan Supreme Court Bars Automatic Life Sentences For 18-Year-Olds
Police say the suspect robbed one of the victims and then shot them after the victims started chasing the suspect.READ MORE: MSP Conducting Speed Enforcement On Southfield Freeway
Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip to detroitrewards.tv and include case number 2206130293.
MORE NEWS: GM Launches New Website To Connect Potential EV Buyers With Specialists
🚨Double Non-Fatal Shooting🚨
Where: 8000 Robinwood
When: 6/13 at 3:31 p.m.
We're looking for this suspect seen on @PGLDetroit cameras in connection to a double non-fatal shooting. The suspect robbed one of the victims then shot them after the victims chased after the suspect. pic.twitter.com/OR101GKKHU
— Detroit Police News (@detroitpolice) July 27, 2022
© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.