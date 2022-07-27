Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion After No One Won $830 Million Grand PrizeThe grand prize in Friday night's drawing will be an estimated $1.02 billion, lottery officials said, though that's certain to grow as more and more tickets are bought as that drawing approaches.

Detroit Pistons Unveil Return Of Classic Teal Jerseys For 2022-23 SeasonThe Detroit Pistons announced Monday that the "Classic Edition" uniforms will be back for the 2022-23 season. Officials say the jerseys are expected to make an appearance in about 10 games during the season as part of the rotation.

'America's Got Talent' Judges Stunned By Oxford School Shooting Survivor's AuditionAn Oxford school shooting survivor earned a standing ovation from all four judges as she moved them and the crowd with her audition on Tuesday.

Michigan Reports 19,653 New COVID-19 Cases, 137 Deaths Over The Last WeekThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.

Ex-UAW Official Timothy Edmunds Gets Nearly 5 Years In Prison For Cash TheftA former official at the United Auto Workers was sentenced Tuesday to nearly five years in prison for embezzling $2.1 million.

Man Dies After Being Struck By Steel Door During Storm In Grand Rapids, Authorities SayA man died after being struck by a steel door during storms Saturday night, authorities say.