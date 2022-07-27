Southfield (CW50) – Baobab Fare was created by Nadia Nijimbere and Hamissi Mamba, a wife and husband team that came to the United States from Burundi in 2014. They wanted to take advantage of business opportunities in Detroit in order to start a new life in the U.S.
It was not the plan to open a restaurant, but when the opportunity to do so came to them, they couldn’t pass on the chance to make an impact on the city’s culinary scene. But it wasn’t just about bringing African fare and culture to the city, Nadia and Mamba wanted to create a safe space for other immigrants coming to the city. Baobab Fare has become a meeting space for the city’s immigrants, and a spot which Nadia and Mamba host start up businesses, giving them a space to grow while they find a home of their own.Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion After No One Won $830 Million Grand Prize
Baobab Fare is an East African restaurant, but it is also a market and juice bar, offering an array of prepared menu items, groceries, juices, and other retail products from East Africa.
The staff at Baobab Fare comes from Freedom House, a temporary home for indigent survivors of persecution from around the world who are seeking asylum. By offering employment to former residents of Freedom House, Baobab Fare provides the promise of opportunity to new Americans excited to contribute to their community.READ MORE: Detroit Pistons Unveil Return Of Classic Teal Jerseys For 2022-23 Season
Hamissi Mamba, Co-Owner of Baobab Fare, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss how Baobab Fare is more than just a restaurant and market, and the various East African meals that make up their menu.
Learn more at BaobabFare.comMORE NEWS: 'America's Got Talent' Judges Stunned By Oxford School Shooting Survivor's Audition
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50