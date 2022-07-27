(CNN) – An Oxford school shooting survivor earned a standing ovation from all four judges as she moved them and the crowd with her audition on Tuesday.
Ava Swiss, 18, was a senior at Oxford High School when the school shooting happened on Nov. 30, 2021.
Swiss says the song she auditioned with, “Remember” by Lauren Daigle, helped her cope with the shooting.
Four students, 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin, and 17-year-old Justin Shilling, were killed in the shooting, and six students and a teacher were wounded.
Ethan Crumbley, 16, is charged with murder and other crimes in the November shooting at Oxford High School.
His parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley, have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter each, and are accused of making the gun accessible to their son.
Swiss earned four "yes's" from the judges and will move onto the next round.
