Southfield (CW50) – American Coney Island is one of the oldest businesses in Downtown Detroit, having been at the same location for over 100 years. Founded in 1917 by Constantine Keros, Coney Island found its name when Keros combined the name of the country he had immigrated to with the name of a location in New York, Coney Island, that was synonymous to his America.
Passing the restaurant down from generation to generation, the popular hot dog place is now in the hands of Grace Keros, the granddaughter of Constantine. The restaurant has become a staple in Detroit and around the state of Michigan with its most popular menu item, the Coney Dog, remaining a must-have when visiting downtown.Mega Millions Jackpot Tops $1 Billion After No One Won $830 Million Grand Prize
What makes the Coney Dog unique is you can’t just replicate it at home on your own. The meat of the hot dog is only sold to American Coney Island and the chili is a family recipe. However, you can purchase and have a “Coney Kit” shipped to your home and make your own Coney Dogs.
READ MORE: Detroit Pistons Unveil Return Of Classic Teal Jerseys For 2022-23 Season
Grace Keros, Owner of American Coney Island, joins Jackie Paige on Community Connect to discuss the history of American Coney Island, what’s special about the Coney Dog, how the business survived the pandemic, and how people can experience their famous chili dog at home.
Learn more at AmericanConeyIsland.comMORE NEWS: 'America's Got Talent' Judges Stunned By Oxford School Shooting Survivor's Audition
Watch Community Connect, Saturday at 7am on CW50