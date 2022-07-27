VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning in Van Buren Township.
At about 12:44 a.m. on July 27, police were called to the Interstate 94 Service Drive. Police found the woman, unresponsive in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was walking on the north side of the service drive when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
Police say the suspect, whose name was not released, is in custody pending charges.
Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Sgt. Jeff Stanton at 734-699-8930.
