GRAND BLANC, Mich. (AP) — A recent high school graduate who was preparing to join the Michigan National Guard was found fatally shot in a Detroit basement, 60 miles from home.
Police said Jacob Hills, 18, of Grand Blanc, was in the Detroit area for a weekend party. His body was found Monday.READ MORE: Investing In Detroit: How New Development Projects Signal Change In The City
“I know for certain he was here for a party. What occurred from that point until where we are now, these are the answers we need to get for the family,” said Detroit police Commander Michael McGinnis.
Hills purchased a gun last week and had taken it to Detroit, his mother, Sadie Hills, told WNEM-TV.READ MORE: Workers Wrongly Accused Of Unemployment Fraud Can Seek Cash, Michigan Court Says
He was just a few weeks away from training with the National Guard. Friends gathered Monday night to light candles and share their grief.
“Jacob graduated with honors in the class of 2022, and he intended to enter military service with the National Guard,” the Grand Blanc school district said. “We shared in Jacob’s pride in his commitment to serve.”
© 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.MORE NEWS: Detroit Man Convicted Of Child Porn, Sex Trafficking