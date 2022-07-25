HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 27-year-old Harrison Township woman has died and multiple families were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning.
According to the Macomb County Sheriff's Office, authorities were called to the Village Green on Lake St. Clair Apartments at about 3:50 a.m. on July 24. A resident told deputies he spotted flames from an apartment window. Flames could be seen from a third-floor window.
Authorities evacuated multiple apartments, and the Harrison Township Fire Department extinguished the fire with the assistance of the Clinton Township Fire Department and Selfridge ANG Base Fire.
A woman, later identified as 27-year-old Taryn Gainey, was found in the apartment. She was transported to a hospital and was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office says residents reported smoke inhalation but no serious injuries.
Officials say the Red Cross is assisting families who were displaced.
An investigation is ongoing but police believe the fire is cooking related.
