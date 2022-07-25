It was a big day for medical students starting school at the University of Michigan, as Sunday was their white coat ceremony– the day they get their doctor’s coat.
But if you watch this video, you'll see a number of those students walking out as a doctor known for her outspoken, anti-abortion views took the stage to deliver the keynote address.
The video has been viewed more than 11 million times in less than 24 hours.
A local paper said hundreds of students petitioned to have Dr. Kristin Collier removed as the event’s speaker, saying they support freedom of speech and religion– but that an anti-choice speaker quote: “Supports the non-universal, theology-rooted platform to restrict abortion access, an essential part of medical care.”
In response– a representative of the school said Collier was selected based on her medical qualifications and that the university quote: "does not revoke an invitation to a speaker based on their personal beliefs."
