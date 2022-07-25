SUPERMAN & LOIS – Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 8pm on CW50
JENNA DEWAN ("SUPERGIRL") GUEST STARS – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) are on a mission to find Lois' sister Lucy (guest star Jenna Dewan) and Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) become more and more unsettled as Clark's (Tyler Hoechlin) painful visions continue.
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah’s upcoming quinceanera.
Meanwhile, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui), Kyle (Erik Valdez), and Sarah (Inde Navarette) share a family breakfast and discuss Sarah's upcoming quinceanera.

Lastly, Natalie (Tayler Buck) and her father (Wole Parks) share a bonding moment.
Dylan Walsh also stars.
The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong (#204).
The episode was directed by Melissa Hickey and written by Jai Jamison & Andrew N. Wong (#204).

Original airdate 2/1/2022.
Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in, or authentication required.