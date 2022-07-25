MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 9:30pm on CW50
MAGIC AND MUSIC — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists, and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Kevin Li, Murray SawChuck, Ran D’ Shine, Eric Eaton, Shoot Ogawa, and Louie Foxx (#813).
Original airdate 7/16/2022.