Hyundai Exec Brian Latouf Vows To Improve Company's Safety Track Record
The executive, Brian Latouf, who joined Hyundai in 2019 after 27 years at General Motors, says he will focus on data analysis and testing to detect problems earlier and fix them.
Detroit Recreational Pot Shop Applications Set To Open In August
The city has medical marijuana centers but not recreational ones, unlike nearby cities.
Michigan Reports 16,445 New COVID-19 Cases, 149 Deaths Over The Last Week
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced new coronavirus cases and additional deaths in the state. Here's everything to know.
The Mission of Dutton Farm
Changing The Future of Possibilities For People With Disabilities
Defense Seek Sanctions Against State In Flint Water Case
Lawyers for Michigan's former health director asked a judge Monday to sanction prosecutors who are trying to instantly turn invalid indictments into a fresh round of charges in the Flint water scandal.
Discrimination Charges Filed Against Grand Rapids Police Department
The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced on Monday formal charges of discrimination filed against the Grand Rapids Police Department.
Paul Sorvino, Star Of "Goodfellas" And more, Dies At 83
Paul Sorvino, an imposing actor who specialized in playing crooks and cops like Paulie Cicero in "Goodfellas" and the NYPD sergeant Phil Cerretta on "Law & Order," has died.
Woman Shot After Firing Gun At Dallas Love Field Airport
Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia told reporters that a 37-year-old woman fired several rounds into the air in the Southwest ticketing counter area and was shot by responding law enforcement.
Latest Test Results Show Increase In Lead Levels In Flint's Drinking Water
The levels of lead in Flint's tap water has increased and officials are saying this is due to the increase in non-residential buildings being tested.
Michigan Gas Prices Drop 19 Cents From Last Week, Down To $4.44 A Gallon
Michigan's gas prices are dropping, now down 19 cents to $4.44 a gallon as of July 25.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival
The City of Hamtramck comes alive with art, culture, and music via the Hamtramck Music Festival, featuring 200 bands playing 24 venues and restaurants.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Dally In The Alley
Dally in the Alley is the go-to event of the summer to discover your new favorite local headliner or underground group. Get into the spirit with this week's Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Pig & Whiskey 2019
Pig & Whiskey Festival encapsulates a Michigan summer in one weekend. We’ve curated a schedule with an eclectic mix of bands that pairs well with any kind of BBQ, brew, or whiskey that you choose to enjoy alongside the music.
Detroit Proud Playlist: Hamtramck Music Festival 2019!
It's that time of year again! We’ve selected an eclectic mix of can’t-miss bands playing this weekend's Hamtramck Music Festival for this week's Detroit Proud Playlist!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Guest DJ - VAZUM Frontman Zach Pliska!
This week, we have a special Guest DJ-ed playlist, curated by VAZUM frontman Zach Pliska! Zach put his own spin on our Detroit Proud Playlist this week - check out his picks below!
Detroit Proud Playlist: Week of 12/3
The playlist is here for another week of Detroit music! We have new tunes, old tunes, and a little something for everyone. Check it out!
42 minutes ago
Michigan Matters: Full Roundtable Politics
With Michigan’s Aug. 2 primary nearing the finish line, it was all hands on deck as David Dulio, of Oakland University’s Center for Civic Engagement, consultant Susy Avery, and Ed Sarpolus, pollster at Target Insyght, appeared on CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” to offer insights on this Sunday’s show.
1 day ago
Science of Weather: Harmful Algal Blooms
Science of Weather: Harmful Algal Blooms
6 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Living Arts
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations providing accessibility to the arts. Making a difference in the lives of children – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
2 days ago
Community Connect Segments - YouthWorks-Detroit
On this week's Community Connect – From the Riverwalk to the neighborhoods - we see what Summer has in store for Detroit - Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
9 days ago
Community Connect Segments - Friendship Circle
On this week's Community Connect – Organizations instilling confidence in people with intellectual disabilities through sports – Watch Saturday 7am on CW50.
16 days ago
3:00 PM
Nick Cannon
4:00 PM
The Drew Barrymore Show
5:00 PM
Dr. Phil
6:00 PM
Family Feud
6:30 PM
CBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
Paul Sorvino, Star Of “Goodfellas” And more, Dies At 83
July 25, 2022 at 2:58 pm
Paul Sorvino
MARINA DEL REY, CA - JUNE 09: Paul Sorvino attends the Bodvar House Of Roses Celebrates Official National Rose Day at Marina Del Rey Hotel on June 9, 2018 in Marina del Rey, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)