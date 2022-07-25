MASTERS OF ILLUSION – Saturday, July 30, 2022, at 9pm on CW50
MAGIC FOR TECHIES — Hosted by Dean Cain, “Masters of Illusion” features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines — all in front of a studio audience.
Magicians featured in this episode include Chipper Lowell, Eric Buss, Ed Alonzo, Magical Katrina, Trigg Watson, Joshua Jay, and Joel Meyers (#812).
Original airdate 7/9/2022.